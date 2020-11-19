Advertisement

Construction on 1-96 ramp to wrap up Friday

(KFYR-TV)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Construction on a ramp that leads from I-96 to US 127 is scheduled to be completed Friday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been working on the project for several months.

It was originally scheduled to be completed Oct. 6, but MDOT spokesperson Aaron Jenkins says work was delayed after the deaths of three workers from a company contracted by the state to do the work.

Two of the contracted workers were killed when a struck by a car while working on a stretch of road in Ypsilanti, another was struck and killed in a crash in the Olivet area.

The maintenance is part of a $2M investment to perform work on several roads in Ingham and Clinton counties.

