Colorado officials searing for suspect after bodies discovered near highway

(WILX) - Law enforcement at the Colorado-New Mexico border are searching for a suspect after human remains of at least three victims were found at two separate properties in Colorado.

The skeletal remains were found at two locations in San Luis Valley as police served a search warrant related to a stolen vehicle. The remains were discovered in a small rural area near U.S. Highway 285. Investigators said they’re unable to tell who the victims are.

“Ultimately there are a few families who will be told the remains are those of their loved ones, and there are many families that will be told that they’re not,” said Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper. “Either way, it’s a traumatic blow.”

Police have not been able to determine a cause of death, time of death, or the ages or sexes of the victims due to decomposition.

As of Wednesday, investigators were unwilling to classify the killings as the work of a serial killer.

The suspect, who is not yet in custody, was identified as 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz who is commonly known in the area as “Psycho”. He wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.