Advertisement

Colorado officials searing for suspect after bodies discovered near highway

Authorities are currently unwilling to identify the killings as the work of a serial killer.
Adre Jordan Baroz is wanted in Colorado.
Adre Jordan Baroz is wanted in Colorado.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 7:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Law enforcement at the Colorado-New Mexico border are searching for a suspect after human remains of at least three victims were found at two separate properties in Colorado.

The skeletal remains were found at two locations in San Luis Valley as police served a search warrant related to a stolen vehicle. The remains were discovered in a small rural area near U.S. Highway 285. Investigators said they’re unable to tell who the victims are.

“Ultimately there are a few families who will be told the remains are those of their loved ones, and there are many families that will be told that they’re not,” said Colorado Bureau of Investigation Director John Camper. “Either way, it’s a traumatic blow.”

Police have not been able to determine a cause of death, time of death, or the ages or sexes of the victims due to decomposition.

As of Wednesday, investigators were unwilling to classify the killings as the work of a serial killer.

The suspect, who is not yet in custody, was identified as 26-year-old Adre Jordan Baroz who is commonly known in the area as “Psycho”. He wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Former UAW vice president and ex-General Motors board member Joe Ashton has been sentenced to...
Former UAW vice president sentenced to prison
LPD officer suspended
LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest
Township and business owners react to struggling malls in Lansing and Meridian Township
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders

Latest News

12-year-old Oliver Long of Morrice, MI is the winner of this year's #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP...
Morrice boy is named Lions and BCBS’s #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Winner
William Hartmann and Monica Palmer of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers
Pair of Wayne Co. Board of Canvassers members file affidavits to rescind certification of election results
Food and Drug Administration, FDA, building<br />Graphics Project
FDA announces a new tool for outbreaks of foodborne illnesses
GM to offer auto insurance