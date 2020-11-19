Blood donations are still accepted despite the new lockdown

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Blood donors can donate to the American Red Cross despite the health order that went into effect on Wednesday. Businesses, churches and communities can still host blood drives to support the Red Cross as they are in high demand.

“The need for blood is constant, it’s essential to ensure good health in the communities,” said Red Cross Executive Director, Kelly King.

Getting donations has been more difficult due to the new lockdown order.

“One challenge is sponsor locations, community centers, schools that have gone virtual we’ve seen a cancellation at those drive locations,” King said.

King told News 10 that the drives must continue to meet the needs of patients because the demand for blood has stayed constant.

“The only way to get those products is through the generosity of our donors,” King said.

“People are dying without it. There is just a need,” said blood donor Barb Laid. “I know when I’ve given blood outside of the pandemic, they [the Red Cross] are very clean, and during a pandemic I knew they would be.”

The Red Cross has strict protocols in place to make sure donors and workers are safe.

“At any blood drive we are requiring masks or face coverings, we ensure social distancing between donors. We are taking everyone’s temperature and increasing the cleaning of services throughout our blood drives,” King said.

“When I went there, I felt safe,” said blood donor Rob West. “They followed all the cleaning protocols I would expect between patients and (were) wearing masks the entire time. I was very comfortable with the process.”

That’s a message the Red Cross hopes to get across with the pandemic expected to last deep into next year.

The Red Cross stated they recommend an appointment due to COVID-19. You can visit their website at RedCrossBlood.org.

