Unemployment Insurance Agency increasing capacity to meet new demand

The UIA is expecting more people to file new claims because of new closures.
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.(WILX)
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is encouraging people to reopen their original claim if they are laid off again because of the pandemic.

Wednesday, new orders from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services temporarily closed dine-in restaurants, movie theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls and other businesses.

The UIA is expecting more people to file new claims because of these closures.

“The UIA has increased capacity, improved workflow, and other internal systems, and reduced red tape to meet the unprecedented level of claims that have been filed since the pandemic began,” said UIA Acting Director Liza Estlund Olson. “These efforts have positioned the agency to better deal with large fluctuations of demand if necessary.”

The UIA upgraded its services to make sure the system can handle demand spikes, hired thousands of new employees to help claimants.

Since March 15, the UIA has paid $266.1 billion to Michiganders.

