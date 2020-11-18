Statewide COVID restrictions in place Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New coronavirus restrictions are now in place across the state of Michigan as coronavirus cases continue to rise statewide.

WHAT’S CLOSED:

Theaters, casinos, group fitness classes, and dine-in services at restaurants

In-person classes for high schools and colleges must move online

High school sports, and some college sports are cancelled

WHAT’S OPEN:

Take-out from restaurants and bars

Outdoor gatherings, outdoor dining, and parks

Retail stores, hair salons/barber shops, and gyms (for individual work outs, not classes)

In-person K-8 learning may continue under this executive order, if it can be done with strong mitigation, including mask requirements, based on discussion between local health and school officials. However, some districts have made the decision to move all schools online for the time being.

The order, according to the Governor’s office, is not a blanket stay-home action like in the spring. The order leaves open work that cannot be performed from home, including for manufacturing, construction and health occupations.

“Indoor gatherings are the greatest source of spread, and sharply limiting them is our focus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “The order is targeted and temporary, but a terrible loss of life will be forever unless we act. By coming together today, we can save thousands of lives.”

The order will last three weeks starting Wednesday, November 18 through December 8. For more information about the new order: click here.

