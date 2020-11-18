Advertisement

St. Johns Store Has Lots of Fun Holiday Decor

Find an Elf on the Shelf Quarantine Box and More
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s more important than ever to shop local and if you’re looking for some fun, holiday decor, the Whimsical Party Gallery in St. Johns has you covered. They have a great selection of handcrafted and unique items, including the very popular Elf on the Shelf Quarantine Box. (That means he’ll have to stay in the box for 14 days.)

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

Multi joint exercises
Excercises that target multiple joints at once to get the most out of your workout
Adado Toys For Tots Part Two
Adado Toys For Tots Part Two
Adado Toys For Tots
Adado Toys For Tots Part One
Toys for Tots accepting Christmas requests and donations
Adado’s Trailer And Tire Service talks Toys For Tots