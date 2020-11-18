St. Johns Store Has Lots of Fun Holiday Decor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It’s more important than ever to shop local and if you’re looking for some fun, holiday decor, the Whimsical Party Gallery in St. Johns has you covered. They have a great selection of handcrafted and unique items, including the very popular Elf on the Shelf Quarantine Box. (That means he’ll have to stay in the box for 14 days.)

