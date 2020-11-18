Restaurant owner encourages last-minute business ahead of shutdown

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - On Sunday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced a new emergency order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The order will shut down a variety of activities including organized sports for colleges and high schools, movie theaters and dine-in service at bars and restaurants.

So, with only one hour left until the state’s emergency order takes effect, bars and restaurants are serving their last customers for the next few weeks.

One restaurant owner encouraged customers to celebrate like it was the night before Thanksgiving.

When it comes to the latest MDHHS emergency order, Ryan’s Roadhouse owner Ryan Colthorp of St. Johns says he understands why it is being put into place but feels its unfair.

“We do everything we can for the health department. The health department tells us what we do, we have to do it. I just don’t... when you follow the precautions and then come out and then they just give you more mandate, more mandate, more mandate. Now change this. We got to do this. It’s just not fair,” he said.

Colthorp even went to Facebook encouraging people to come out ahead of the shutdown.

“We’re just in a corner and we don’t really have nothing. We don’t know what to do. You know? I have had my employees coming to ask me ‘what are we going to do? What are we going to do? I don’t know what I am going to do.'”

The Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association filed a lawsuit against the MDHHS director attempting to block the ban on dine-in services.

The Restaurant Association’s president says the lawsuit is their last available option to prevent devastation for restaurant operations and their employees.

The order goes into effect starting at midnight and will stay into effect until December 8.

