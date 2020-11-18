Republican leaders speak on recent COVID-19 restrictions, election results

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s been a quiet push for Republican-controlled legislatures to overturn the results in swing states since election night.

It got much louder last night when one of the president’s top legal advisor got on Twitter after Republicans initially blocked certification in Wayne County.

Jenna Ellis tweeted the following on Tuesday, November 17:

🚨🚨BREAKING: This evening, the county board of canvassers in Wayne County, MI refused to certify the election results. If the state board follows suit, the Republican state legislator will select the electors. Huge win for @realDonaldTrump — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 17, 2020

Despite that, Republican leaders in the legislature say they’ll follow the will of the people.

“Once our investigation is complete, once we’ve investigated reports of fraud, and we’ve investigated reports of irregularities, and the election is certified by the board of canvassers, there’s going to be no desire on our end to pick our own electors,” said Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield. “What we want to do is make sure whoever won the popular vote in Michigan gets the vote of the state of Michigan just like they always have. What is being described right now is a hypothetical scenario based on should this board of stay canvassers tie and not be able to certify it. That’s another question for another time.”

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey,(R-Jackson County) told Bridge Michigan that the legislature will not be awarding the state’s electoral votes to President Trump.

He also said he doesn’t know what the president is thinking by claiming he won Michigan.

Speaker Chatfield is not interested in impeaching Governor Whitmer due to her latest unilateral actions. This is what he had to say:

“I think some of the new restrictions that had been put in place should have been decided jointly by the legislature and the administration. It’s what the Supreme Court ordered.

When you look at all of those restrictions that the health director just put in place not one of those that the governor asked us to initiate as the legislature. So again, this is going to be fixed, as a community, as a state, and as a country. We’re seeing a spike in cases across the entire country and that spike is not discriminating based on whether a Republican there is in charge or a Democrat.

That spike is not discriminate based on whether there’s a statewide mass mandate, or not. There’s a spike across the entire country right now. We have to take it seriously and we have to come together as a community to make these decisions. But right now, the people of the state of Michigan don’t have a seat at the table and they don’t have a voice in that process because the governor refuses to work with the legislature. But I’m optimistic we can work together in the coming weeks and months.”

Michigan reported a record 44,019 new COVID-19 infections last week. More than 6,000 people in the state have now died.

Chatfield didn’t answer whether he felt the new restrictions would help save lives.

