Rep. Slotkin: quick Afghanistan troop withdrawal could prevent future partnerships

WASHINGTON, DC (WILX) - Rep. Elissa Slotkin released the following statement after the announcement of the White House and the Department of Defense’s decision to decrease U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan to 2,500 by January 15, 2021:

"Today the acting Secretary of Defense announced a quick withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and Iraq –– a topic of considerable debate after decades of U.S. engagement in these two countries. But whatever one’s views, making such a quick move without coordination with our NATO, Iraqi and Afghan allies, after so much blood has been shed, hurts us in both the short and long-term. In the short term, the quick timeline opens up the risk of attack, of disorganization, and provides an opportunity to our enemies.

“But in the long-run, it may be even more harmful. The American handshake has to mean something. It is our word and our bond. If we ask allies and partners to fight alongside us, we are committing to be there for each other to fight common threats. The fact that our NATO allies, who came to our defense after 9/11 and who have fought and died with us, were not consulted before this decision breaks faith with that commitment, and simply means we will be less likely to rally partners to our cause in the future. With a step-daughter in the Army, I’m all for drawing down our wars. But do it right, and preserve our friendships so we can fight another day.”

This information was provided to News 10 by Slotkin’s official communications team.

