Public asked to name giant panda cub at National Zoo

(WILX) - There are two days left to vote for the name of the giant panda at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington D.C.

The cub’s mother, Mei Xiang, is the oldest giant panda in the United States to give birth. Artificial insemination was performed on March 22 with frozen semen collected from Tian Tian, 23.

The possible cub names are:

Fu Zai (福仔) [fu-tzai]—prosperous boy

Xiao Qi ji (小奇迹) [shiau-chi-ji]—little miracle

Xing Fu (幸福) [shing-fu]—happy and prosperous

Zai Zai (仔仔) [tzai-tzai]—a traditional Chinese nickname for a boy

The birth was streamed live on the Zoo’s Giant Panda Cam where there has since been more than 1 million virtual visitors tuning in to watch him grow. According to the institute, as of Nov. 9 the cub weighs 9.2 pounds, is 21.26 inches long from nose to base of tail and excels at napping, nursing, and cuddling with his mother.

In effort to protect public health due to COVID-19, the institute has adjusted hours and entry requirements. In order to provide quiet for Mei Xiang and the cub, the panda house at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat is closed.

Votes can be cast on the Zoo’s website HERE.

Prior to this cub, Mei Xiang has birthed three surviving offspring. Tai Shan, born July 9, 2005, was moved to China in Feb. 2010. Bao Bao, born Aug. 23 2013, was moved to China in Feb. 2017. Bei Bei, born Aug. 22, 2015, was moved to China in Nov. 2019. All cubs born at the zoo move to China when they are 4 years old as part of the zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. That agreement expires in December.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.