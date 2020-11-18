Advertisement

Oreo introducing gluten free version

Those with Celiac disease, gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivity can now enjoy “Milk’s Favorite Cookie”
(KSFY)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - A gluten-free Oreo will hit the shelves in January.

The Nabisco-owned sandwich cookie will now be available to those with celiac disease, gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivity. Nabisco is the latest company to embrace the the need for more gluten-free options without losing the taste of the original.

Pictures on social media show that it will look very much like regular Oreos, but in white packaging. According to multiple food websites, the gluten-free Oreos will come in their standard and “Double Stuf” versions.

“OREO is always looking to expand our product portfolio to meet the needs of our fans and welcome more people to enjoy the playfulness of OREO cookies,” a representative said. “With the addition of the new line, OREO invites snack-lovers with a gluten intolerance or gluten sensitivities to enjoy our cookies too, while preserving the unique OREO experience fans love.”

The cookies have been approved and certified by the Gluten Intolerance Group of North America, meaning the gluten-free label will be clearly visable on each package.

