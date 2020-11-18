Advertisement

No More Parents At Ohio State Home Games

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the...
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the second quarter of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/Pool via Ohio State Athletics)(Joshua A. Bickel | Joshua A. Bickel/Columbus Dispat)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Ohio State will prohibit family and friends of players and coaches from attending football games this season because of the dramatic spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. The school has allowed a few hundred people at the first two home games, but that will end with the No. 3 Buckeyes’ game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday against No. 9 Indiana. The stadium holds about 105,000. Ohio State says the decision was made after the Columbus Department of Health issued a 28-day stay-at-home advisory that starts at 6 p.m. Friday to try to stem further spread of the pandemic.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Men’s Basketball Schedule for 2020-21 Season Announced
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives on Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) in the...
Former Spartans expected to go early in NBA Draft
Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass on a point after try during the second...
Giants Fire Assistant Coach
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Lions Won’t Face McCaffrey