No Mardi Gras parade for 2021

The city announced 2021 Mardi Gras parades will not happen due to coronavirus. The city’s website clarifies that while the religious holiday in February is not canceled certain celebrations will not be allowed.

“I want to be very clear. Mardi Gras 2021 is not canceled. It is going to look different. The mayor has been very consistent about saying that at every stage,” said Beau Tidwell, communications director for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, during a Tuesday press conference.

Bourbon Street will remain open, but local and state COVID guidelines for capacity and curfews remain in place.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases have the city imposing restrictions to prevent a super spreader event.

“There’s no way that that’s responsible given what we know about the pandemic right now,” said Tidwell. “So while we certainly want to move forward and find ways that we can celebrate, and we can mark this occasion, we have to do it safely. We have ... 10 more deaths in the last two weeks. The positivity rate doubled in the last week.”

