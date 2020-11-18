Michigan’s jobless rate dropped in October despite small gain in payroll jobs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The unemployment rate in Michigan was 5.5% during October, the lowest since March. This information comes from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

The national jobless rate also fell by one percentage point between September and October to 6.9%. Although Michigan’s October rate was below the U.S. average, for most of 2020 the Michigan rate has exceeded the national average.

“Michigan’s labor market continued to show some improvement during October,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “However, despite a jobless rate decline over the month, non-farm jobs were still over 400,000 below pre-pandemic levels.”

It’s noteworthy that the presence of jobs is not the whole picture for Michigan families. While there was an increase in employment in the household survey taken, this was well above the payroll job gain from the business survey, which could speak to the quality of the jobs available in the state.

