Advertisement

Michigan’s jobless rate dropped in October despite small gain in payroll jobs

The national jobless rate also fell by one percentage point between September and October
(Associated Press)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The unemployment rate in Michigan was 5.5% during October, the lowest since March. This information comes from the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget.

The national jobless rate also fell by one percentage point between September and October to 6.9%. Although Michigan’s October rate was below the U.S. average, for most of 2020 the Michigan rate has exceeded the national average.

“Michigan’s labor market continued to show some improvement during October,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “However, despite a jobless rate decline over the month, non-farm jobs were still over 400,000 below pre-pandemic levels.”

It’s noteworthy that the presence of jobs is not the whole picture for Michigan families. While there was an increase in employment in the household survey taken, this was well above the payroll job gain from the business survey, which could speak to the quality of the jobs available in the state.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

Attorney General Nessel and others announce settlement with Apple over iPhone
East Lansing Public Library announces temporary closure to public
Health officials confirm 5,772 new coronavirus cases
MHSAA announces schedule to complete fall sports, resume winter