Secretary of State Benson: All counties have voted to certify election results

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted that all 83 counties have voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election.

A meeting of the Board of State Canvassers has been rescheduled for Nov. 23 where they will issue the final certification. The meeting will be open to the public.

