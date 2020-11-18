Advertisement

Secretary of State Benson: All counties have voted to certify election results

Every county in Michigan has voted to certify results of the Nov. 3 election.
Michigan Secretary of State seal.
Michigan Secretary of State seal.(Michigan SOS)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted that all 83 counties have voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election.

A meeting of the Board of State Canvassers has been rescheduled for Nov. 23 where they will issue the final certification. The meeting will be open to the public.

WILX will have more information on the meeting and the certification as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

Covid Act Now shows no ICU beds are available at Sparrow Clinton Hospital
No available ICU beds in Clinton and Ionia Counties, hospitals adding more
The Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute is asking the public to help...
Public asked to name giant panda cub at National Zoo
Michigan's Unemployment Agency trust fund is in better shape than surrounding states' fund.
Unemployment Insurance Agency increasing capacity to meet new demand
Michigan State Police
Dashcam video shows MSP trooper save man from vehicle fire