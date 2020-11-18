Secretary of State Benson: All counties have voted to certify election results
Every county in Michigan has voted to certify results of the Nov. 3 election.
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday morning Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson tweeted that all 83 counties have voted to certify the results of the Nov. 3 election.
A meeting of the Board of State Canvassers has been rescheduled for Nov. 23 where they will issue the final certification. The meeting will be open to the public.
WILX will have more information on the meeting and the certification as it becomes available.
