MHSAA Offers Dates For Tourney Restarts

Football
Football(WCTV)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Providing the three week shutdown is lifted December 9th, the Michigan High School Athletic Association announced new dates to complete three state tournaments by the end of the year on Wednesday. Volleyball quarter-finals in four divisions will be played Dec. 15th, the semim-finals Dec. 17-18 and the finals Dec. 19, the final two rounds at Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena. All three lower peninsula swimming and diviing finals will be held Dec. 22-23 with three schools each hosting one meet. Eight man football semi-finals are set for Dec. 15 with finals on Dec. 21-22. The 11-man Regionals are set for Dec. 15-16, the semi-finals on Dec. 21-22 and the finals at Ford Field in Detroit Dec. 28-29.

