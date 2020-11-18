Advertisement

Men’s Basketball Schedule for 2020-21 Season Announced

The Spartans will play their Big Ten home opener on Friday, Dec. 25 against Wisconsin
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA men's East Regional final college basketball game against Duke in Washington, Sunday, March 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (KY3)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball schedule for the 2020-21 season was announced on Wednesday, featuring seven non-conference dates and the full 20-game Big Ten slate.

The Spartans, ranked No. 13 in the Associated Press preseason poll and No. 12 in the USA Today Coaches poll, will play 12 games against eight teams ranked among the top-25 in preseason polls, including seven games at the Breslin Center. Ranked opponents include Duke and Virginia in the non-conference, as well as conference foes Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio State, Rutgers and Michigan.

MSU will play both home and away against Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers.

Big Ten opponents to visit the Breslin Center include Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. The Spartans will play Maryland, Minnesota and Northwestern only on the road.

The Spartans open the 2020-21 regular season next Wednesday, Nov. 25, hosting Eastern Michigan at the Breslin Center, the first of seven non-conference games. Tip time is slated for 6 p.m. on BTN.

Big Ten Conference play begins on Sunday, Dec. 20, with Michigan State visiting Northwestern.

The Spartans will play their Big Ten home opener on Friday, Dec. 25 against Wisconsin.

Times and television for some non-conference games and all Big Ten contests will be announced at a later date.

