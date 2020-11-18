MDHHS gives update on COVID-19 cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Even with some good news on the vaccine front, the country is months or more away from the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Pfizer announced its vaccine is 95 percent effective and distribution could begin next month. But, it’s going to be a while before it’s available to the general public.

“There is no question the day that vaccine comes available it will lonely be available in limited quantities. It will only be available for those the CDC has determined are the highest-risk populations and that will start with health care providers,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s Chief Medical Officer. “So it will be several months, well into 2021 before that vaccine is even available or widely distributed to the general population.”

That means the only weapons Michigan has for now are testing, tracing, and safety precautions, which is not an ideal situation given how quickly the virus is spreading in Michigan.

State Epidemiologist Sarah Lyon-Callo said that all counties in the state are over 150 cases per million.

The Department of Health and Human Services targeted known hot spots with the new emergency order closing high schools, colleges, and many businesses.

“Following long-term care facilities and educational settings, the greatest number of new outbreaks are reported in manufacturing construction, restaurants and bars, retail and social gatherings,” said Lyon-Callo.

However, getting a handle on how many cases are coming out of those places is tough right now because Michigan doesn’t have enough testing capacity.

“The positivity is increasing in all areas, testing is increasing as well. However, it’s really not keeping up with positivity or case rates,” said Lyon-Callo.

The state is trying to get one specific type of test to use in places like nursing homes.

“We have been working incredibly hard expanding antigen tests across the state focusing on vulnerable populations. I hope that at some point we receive more supplies of antigen tests from the federal government,” said Dr. Khaldun.

The hope is that with more testing and more people using the “MI-COVID” app for contact tracing, Michigan can get its numbers down.

Right now, Michigan has the sixth-most cases in the country.

