LPD releases names of officers suspended for Baker St. arrest

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department (LPD) has released the names of the officers who are on paid administrative leave with regard to the Baker St. arrest incident that occurred on Nov. 10.

They are Alec Slobin, Alex Rojas and Morgan Schafer. Slobin has been has been with the LPD for four years while Rojas and Schafer have both been LPD officers for two years.

Michigan State Police are currently investigating the incident, which took place on Baker St. the night of Nov. 10. Police say a man was a suspect in a fight and was resisting arrest. Several people who saw the arrest say the police used uneccessary violence in their arrest.

Eyewitness Brandon Hayduk was on his way to the Baker Super Liquor Store in Lansing when he saw an arrest begin to escalate.

“The area where the video was taken normally does have police presence so I really didn’t think too much of it. But, then more officers started showing up as they were trying to arrest the individual... That’s when I started filming,” said Hayduk.

Hayduk says he doesn’t want to see excessive force like this from the police and hopes those involved are held responsible. Others standing by say the way police handled the situation was excessive and wrong.

Dorian King is another witness who feels what happened was unfair.

“Instead of actually de-escalating and see what was going on with the situation, they decided to jump on the individual - the individual voiced, you know, he’s a soldier, he has PTSD, which means at this point you guys need to, you know, approach the situation a little bit different,” said King. “I think I counted over 20 cop cars here. Over 30 individuals for one individual that was a victim.”

Lansing Council Member Brandon Betz says this is a tragedy that will continue to happen unless changes are made.

“This is just another example of police doing what they do best, which is being violent against people of color. And I think that this points to the effect that we need to be focusing on things like defunding the police and working towards a more equitable system so that police aren’t put in this position and people aren’t put in this position,” he said.

Council Member Betz says there is still a lot of work to do and he is fully committed to figuring out ways to prevent situations like this from happening in the future.

