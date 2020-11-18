Advertisement

Lions Won’t Face McCaffrey

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)(Mark LoMoglio | AP)
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak. It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he has missed overall this season. The 2019 All-Pro injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter and landing on his right shoulder.

