Lions Won’t Face McCaffrey

-CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Panthers announced that running back Christian McCaffrey is not expected to play Sunday against the Detroit Lions, a big blow for a Carolina team that is trying to snap a five-game losing streak. It will be the second straight game McCaffrey has missed because of a shoulder injury and the eighth game he has missed overall this season. The 2019 All-Pro injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after being tackled late in the fourth quarter and landing on his right shoulder.