How to get the best Walmart Black Friday 2020 deals

What are Walmart’s Black Friday 2020 store hours?

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, and in-store sales will start at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. You can thank fellow retailing juggernaut Amazon and its Prime Day event for spurring competitors to get off their online duffs and kick off the holiday shopping season earlier than ever.

Walmart’s “Black Friday Deals for Days” sale has been underway for weeks, but (actual) Black Friday deals, some of which are noted below, will be available online at 12 a.m. Eastern time Friday, Nov. 27.

What are Walmart’s Black Friday 2020 deals?

Black Friday 2020 deals that have leaked so far include:

A selection of boys' and girls' bikes for $29.

Wrangler men’s work hoodies for $12 each.

Mainstays 8-piece comforter and quilt set for $35.

T-fal 22-piece cookware set for $49.

It’s almost shocking to see a Walmart Black Friday ad without bargain-priced electronics. Where’s the too-good-to-pass-up ginormous screen television deal? Apparently, in an effort to control crowds, deals such as a 70-inch Class 4K UHD Vizio SmartCast TV for $478 are available beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. Eastern time — and online only. Same goes for headphones, game consoles, controllers and a lot of the other fun stuff. It’s on sale before Black Friday and mostly online.

The discounts dedicated to Black Friday itself this year are primarily on surprisingly practical family items: printers, holiday decor, towels, washcloths, socks and underwear. Thanks, COVID.

How can you save money at Walmart?

While searching Black Friday deals at Walmart, one thing you might save money on: shipping. Walmart is offering free shipping on orders over $35, as well as free next-day delivery or in-store pickup on some items. Look for the “free delivery” or “free pickup today” banners on online product offerings.

The caveat about shopping Walmart online: Watch out for marketplace vendors. Like Amazon, third-party sellers can have different standards for fulfillment. Shipping can be much slower.

Walmart members get discounts and free unlimited delivery on orders of $35 or more. Walmart+ costs $98 per year or $12.95 per month. Free delivery can include groceries, with some deliveries made same-day. And Walmart+ members save 5 cents per gallon on fuel.

What were Walmart’s Black Friday 2019 deals?

If you’re looking for a clue as to what kind of deals Walmart will have this year, consider some of the savings the Big Yellow Asterisk (the company says its logo is a spark, though it also looks a little like the sun) offered last year:

Philips 65-inch-class 4K Android Smart TV for $278.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm for $129 (was $199).

Select video games for $15 each.

Instant Pot 6-Qt. Duo for $49 (was $79).

