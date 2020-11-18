Advertisement

Home Alone-themed Airbnb available for the holidays

If you want to spend your Christmas like Kevin McCallister, now you can.
A Home Alone-themed Airbnb is available for rent.
A Home Alone-themed Airbnb is available for rent.(Airbnb listing)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WILX) - A limited edition Airbnb rental in Dallas looks just like the McCallister home.

“The Kevin” is an immersive Airbnb that takes visitors to the iconic spaces from the movie. From mannequins moving in the window, to the retro bag of Doritos and can of Pepsi, right down to a spider in Buzz’s bedroom complete with Ice-T poster, no detail was overlooked.

“When I first made the Airbnb I’m really thinking about the feeling I want to want people to feel when they’re there,” said owner Jeremy Turner who has created other 80′s and 90′s-themed rentals in the Dallas area. “I really like making Airbnb’s. Just a creative process for me. I just want to keep creating immersive experiential things for people.”

Guests who book will receive a complimentary cheese pizza delivered to the house. “The Kevin” is available to rent for a limited time through the end of January.

"The Kevin" in Dallas has details down to the spider in Buzz's bedroom covered.
