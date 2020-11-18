Health officials confirm 5,772 new coronavirus cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 18, Michigan health officials have reported 5,772 new confirmed coronavirus cases with 62 deaths. The state total now sits at 277,806 cases and 8,190 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,051 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 2,191 cases and 24 deaths.

Ingham County reports 7,017 cases and 91 deaths.

Jackson County reports 3,638 cases and 82 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,399 cases and 35 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

