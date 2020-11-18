Governor Whitmer speaks on election results and Wayne County Board of Canvassers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amid controversy and various debates about the 2020 presidential election results, Governor Whitmer shares her thoughts. This official statement comes directly from the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor:

“In refusing to approve the results of the election in Wayne County, the two Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers have placed partisan politics above their legal duty to certify the election results. The people have spoken: Joe Biden won Michigan by more than 140,000 votes. Today’s action is a blatant attempt to undermine the will of the voters. The process, however, will move forward. Under Michigan law, the Board of State of Canvassers will now finish the job and I have every expectation they will certify the results when the job is done.”

