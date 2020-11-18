Giants Fire Assistant Coach

-EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) - The New York Giants have fired offensive line coach Marc Colombo. Veteran line coach Dave DeGuglielmo will finish the season running the offensive line. The stunning move came as the Giants headed into a bye week with the new offensive line starting to play well. It was not immediately clear what led to the firing. The 38-year-old Judge was hired as Giants coach in January. He interviewed both Colombo and DeGuglielmo for the O-line job and chose the former Dallas assistant. Ben Wilkerson will continue to serve as assistant offensive line coach.