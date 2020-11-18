Advertisement

Former Spartans expected to go early in NBA Draft

The NBA Draft airs at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives on Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) in the...
Michigan State guard Cassius Winston (5) drives on Maryland forward Donta Scott (24) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was only two years ago that the Michigan State Spartans had two former players taken in the first round of the NBA draft in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges.

Fans could see the same thing again.

Cassius Winston, the four year guard and Big Ten all-time leader in assists, is expected to be taken some time late in the first round. And so is Xavier Tillman- the versatile forward who left MSU a year early.

Former teammates and current Spartans Gabe Brown and Thomas Kithier say they’re excited for the duo.

“I just want to see them up there. That’s one of the greatest experiences that you can go through in life. For them to even get drafted, I’m going to be happy,” said Brown.

“Growing up in Detroit, I’d love to see one of those two go to the Pistons tonight,” said Kithier. “But, honestly I’m just happy for both of them, playing with them in the past, just to see them get drafted tonight, because they definitely will.”

Kithier says the team plans to watch the draft together on Wednesday evening.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

Latest News

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo signals to his players during the first half of an NCAA...
Men’s Basketball Schedule for 2020-21 Season Announced
Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills (26) reaches for the touchdown during the...
No More Parents At Ohio State Home Games
Washington Football Team's Kyle Allen (8) looks to pass on a point after try during the second...
Giants Fire Assistant Coach
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) scores against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers...
Lions Won’t Face McCaffrey