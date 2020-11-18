Former Spartans expected to go early in NBA Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It was only two years ago that the Michigan State Spartans had two former players taken in the first round of the NBA draft in Jaren Jackson Jr. and Miles Bridges.

Fans could see the same thing again.

Cassius Winston, the four year guard and Big Ten all-time leader in assists, is expected to be taken some time late in the first round. And so is Xavier Tillman- the versatile forward who left MSU a year early.

Former teammates and current Spartans Gabe Brown and Thomas Kithier say they’re excited for the duo.

“I just want to see them up there. That’s one of the greatest experiences that you can go through in life. For them to even get drafted, I’m going to be happy,” said Brown.

“Growing up in Detroit, I’d love to see one of those two go to the Pistons tonight,” said Kithier. “But, honestly I’m just happy for both of them, playing with them in the past, just to see them get drafted tonight, because they definitely will.”

Kithier says the team plans to watch the draft together on Wednesday evening.

It airs at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

