Advertisement

FDA approves first rapid virus test for home use

The test can provide results in about 30 minutes.
The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.
The FDA has authorized the first test for asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.(CNN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:42 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The Lucira all-in-one test kit is now available by prescription for self-diagnosis.

The test uses molecular amplification technology which searches for signs of the virus’s genetic material.

The FDA says you do your own nasal swab and put it into a vial. Results are then displayed on the unit by a color change indicator, about 30 minutes later.

The commissioner of the FDA, Stephen M. Hahn, called the kit an important advancement to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The FDA has granted emergency authorization for use to other tests, but Lucira test is the first authorized to be used at home,

Recently health experts warned there could be significant spike in cases as the upcoming holidays and colder weather force more people indoors.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake
Law enforcement officers say they will be lenient and focus on education.
Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders
With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, some stores are having to prepare for the holiday feasts...
Grocery stores brace for emergency order shutdown and Thanksgiving holiday
Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager at the Ga. Secretary of State's office.
Georgia county had 2,000 uncounted ballots

Latest News

Congress getting routine COVID-19 tests
Oreo introducing gluten free version
11-18 AM Weather
So, with only one hour left until the state’s emergency order takes effect, bars and...
Restaurants serve last customers