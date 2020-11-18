FDA approves first rapid virus test for home use

(WILX) - The Lucira all-in-one test kit is now available by prescription for self-diagnosis.

The test uses molecular amplification technology which searches for signs of the virus’s genetic material.

The FDA says you do your own nasal swab and put it into a vial. Results are then displayed on the unit by a color change indicator, about 30 minutes later.

The commissioner of the FDA, Stephen M. Hahn, called the kit an important advancement to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The FDA has granted emergency authorization for use to other tests, but Lucira test is the first authorized to be used at home,

Recently health experts warned there could be significant spike in cases as the upcoming holidays and colder weather force more people indoors.

