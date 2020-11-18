Advertisement

East Lansing Public Library announces temporary closure to public

Modified services and increased safety procedures implemented
(East Lansing Public Library)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Due to the newly issued Michigan Department of Health and Human Services emergency order, the East Lansing Public Library will temporarily close to the public and modify services.

Starting on November 20, the library will roll-back services to Phase 3 and close the building to the public.

“Out of an abundance of care for our patrons, staff and community members, the East Lansing Public Library is reverting back to curbside pickup services and closing our building to the public. This decision was not made lightly. The staff and I have truly enjoyed seeing many of our patrons back in the library over the past month,” stated Kristin Shelley, Library Director. “It is my hope that by complying with the guidelines from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, we will safely welcome the community back into the library soon.”

Here are some changes you should be aware of:

  • Curbside pickup service will continue with a new schedule of Monday ­– Thursday from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m
  • The outdoor locker system will be available 24/7 for hold pickups
  • The library will also continue to offer materials by mail for those patrons who are unable to participate in curbside pickup

For more information about the East Lansing Public Library, click here.

