Dashcam video shows MSP trooper save man from vehicle fire

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WILX) - A trooper from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post saved a man from a burning vehicle and it was all caught on dashcam.

Tuesday afternoon Trooper Daniel Drewyor came across a crash on Ann Arbor Road over I-275 in Wayne County resulted with a 56 year old man being trapped in his vehicle that was on fire. Trooper Drewyor was able to pull the man from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

The man was traveling with his 5-year-old grandson who received minor injuries. The man is in stable condition at a local hospital. The cause of the crash was due to driving too fast on icy roads.

TROOPER SAVES MAN FROM A CAR FIRE: Brighton Post trooper on patrol comes across a traffic crash today on Ann Arbor Rd over I-275 in Wayne County, where a 56 year old man is trapped and the vehicle is on fire. Trooper pulls man from vehicle before the car is fully engulfed. pic.twitter.com/butmq0F90X — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) November 17, 2020

