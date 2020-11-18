Advertisement

Dashcam video shows MSP trooper save man from vehicle fire

The man is in stable condition at a local hospital.
Michigan State Police
Michigan State Police (WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:05 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, Mich. (WILX) - A trooper from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post saved a man from a burning vehicle and it was all caught on dashcam.

Tuesday afternoon Trooper Daniel Drewyor came across a crash on Ann Arbor Road over I-275 in Wayne County resulted with a 56 year old man being trapped in his vehicle that was on fire. Trooper Drewyor was able to pull the man from the vehicle before it became fully engulfed.

The man was traveling with his 5-year-old grandson who received minor injuries. The man is in stable condition at a local hospital. The cause of the crash was due to driving too fast on icy roads.

