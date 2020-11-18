Advertisement

Congress getting routine COVID-19 tests

It is unclear if the Senate will have access to the testing.
(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(WILX) - Members of the US House and their staff will now have regular access to coronavirus testing.

The new program comes after months without internal testing protocols. Testing at the Capitol is voluntary. The intent is to prevent an outbreak as members fly back and forth from their districts.

Both House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have resisted any form of regular testing in the Capitol, stating they do not want to receive tests when others around the country cannot obtain them.

At least 24 lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic started, including Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan’s 7th district who tested positive earlier this week.

