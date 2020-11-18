Advertisement

CATA to close for Thanksgiving

CATA will have an adjusted schedule over the course of three days.
(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Nov. 18, 2020
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority will have an adjusted schedule for the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Wednesday, Nov. 25: All CATA routes and services will conclude at their regularly scheduled time, with the exception of Lot Link on MSU’s campus which will end at 11:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving): CATA fixed-route, Spec-Tran, Connector, Redi-Ride, Rural Service, Shopping Bus, Lot Link and Night Owl services will not operate. The Spec-Tran office will remain open on Thanksgiving to assist with post-holiday ride reservations.
  • Friday, Nov. 27: All CATA routes and services will operate according to the regular Friday schedule. Lot Link on MSU’s campus will resume at 7:00 p.m. Friday night and Night Owl will resume at 2:00 a.m. Saturday.

CATA will continue to provide service to MSU for the rest of the fall semester. Routes 32, 34, 35, adn 36 along with Lot Link and Night Owl will end on Dec. 20.

