The Festival of Trees is Coming to Charlotte

This year’s event will be slightly different
By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Festival of Trees will be taking place again this year in Charlotte. However, this year’s event will be held virtually. The auction site will be open for bids starting on Thursday, November 26th at 10 am and will remain active until Sunday, November 29th at 1 pm. You can find out more on the Festival of Trees Facebook page. Proceeds from this year’s event will again benefit the Eaton Clothing and Furniture Center’s Winter Boots for Kids program.

