Take Me Home Tuesday: Meet Edgar

Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On today’s Take Me Home Tuesday, the Capitol Area Humane Society brought in Edgar, the dog.

Edgar came to from Mississippi, he is a Southern Gentleman.

He is very well behaved. He loves treats and he takes them very gently. So he’s two years old.

He’s up to date on vaccinations. He’s been neutered. He has microchip and is he is just a sweet, loving, playful guy.

He’s not gonna get much bigger.

If you’re looking for a smaller, medium sized dog, Edgar is going to be perfect

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

