State representative set to introduce resolution to impeach governor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A state representative is set introduce a resolution to impeach Governor Whitmer.

Representative Matt Maddock (R) claims the governor ignored court orders, violated constitutional rights, and ignored due process and the legislature.

But his resolution may not go very far.

Representative Maddock claims to have the support of nine current lawmakers and three incoming representatives. But, he does not appear to have the Republican leadership behind him. That includes the number-two Republican in the Senate.

“I think it’s way too far and I’ll tell you why. You put people on trial for the acts, or the omissions that they did. Right now, the people are frustrated and that’s a knee jerk reaction, but to impeach somebody...The ground is what, what is that she’s not acting properly, that she’s being disrespectful. I would rather just say this. Don’t take any more unilateral actions,” said Sen. Peter Lucido, Judiciary Committee member (R).

Here’s how the impeachment process works in Michigan.

It would require a majority vote in the House to impeach the governor.

That would lead to a trial in the State Senate where it would take a two-thirds majority to convict her and remove her from office.

At least four Democrats would have to vote to convict to get to the 26 votes necessary in the 38-seat senate.

If that happened, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist would become governor.

