Sparty to go on 3-week hiatus

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparty, the beloved mascot of the Michigan State Spartans, will go on hiatus beginning today and lasting for three weeks. During this time he cannot be requested for events.

Officials from the university say that the decision was made due to safety reasons, in light of recent DHHS orders, and because most of the events Sparty had been attending of late were already virtual.

The official Sparty account on Facebook released a video of Sparty outside of Spartan Stadium only days ago.

I miss you Spartan stadium, Go Green. Beat Indiana. Posted by Sparty on Saturday, November 14, 2020

