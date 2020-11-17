Advertisement

Sheridan Twp. man attempted to shoot sister and brother-in-law

The Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police were called to an argument.
(WITN)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 7:03 AM EST
SHERIDAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Monday evening the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was called to an incident northwest of Albion.

The deputies, assisted by the Michigan State Police, were dispatched to the 140000 block of 26 1/2 Mile Road for a complaint of a man with a gun.

Authorities determined that a 42-year-old Sheridan Twp. man had gotten into an argument with his sister and brother-in-law regarding some property. The man brandished a firearm, leading the couple to retreat to their vehicle.

As they were attempting to leave, the subject fired the weapon, striking the vehicle.

While deputies were in the area searching for the subject, he was seen driving towards the scene. He was stopped and taken into custody without incident. He is lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on two counts of assault with intent to murder.

No one was injured during the assault.

