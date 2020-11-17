Schools forced to adjust as MDHHS order looms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new restrictions from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services are just a day away from taking effect.

Many schools that range from PreK-8th grade are now tasked with the same difficult decision they faced at the beginning of the school year: Go virtual or stick with in-person learning.

Starting Wednesday, the MDHHS has ordered high schools and colleges across the state to go strictly remote for at least the next three weeks. But we’re now getting a better idea of which direction educators may be leaning.

On Tuesday, the Michigan Education Association (MEA) will release its latest round of polling about covid in the classroom.

MEA, a large teachers union in Michigan, says it has surveyed teachers around the state and roughly four out of five teachers are worried about in-person instruction.

Unlike high schools, schools that offer PreK-8th grade have the option of whether to go virtual or offer in-person classes.

The state says they have that choice because of lower transmission rates. Chief Medical Executive and Chief Deputy Director of MDHHS Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Sunday that COVID-19 isn’t spreading between younger students like it is amongst older students.

One mid-Michigan district that previously offered both in-person and virtual learning is going fully virtual.

Charlotte Public Schools (CPS) announced on Facebook Monday that its board of education has voted to move everything online, hoping to possibly return on Jan 4. CPS joins a growing list of districts including Michigan Center Schools and Northwest Community Schools that have decided to go virtual right now.

