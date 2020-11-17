Police may not enforce MDHHS emergency orders

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Starting Wednesday, restaurant dinning rooms, group fitness centers, movie theaters and more will be forced to close. But, who will be charged with making sure they follow the rules?

Law enforcement and health departments are supposed to be the ones in charge of making sure everyone complies. However, different police and sheriff departments seem to have their own viewpoint on how that should happen.

“Local law enforcement is going to play, you know, a crucial role when they are, you know, out on patrol and they’re seeing something that’s not quite right. They have the authority to step in. But when it comes to you know business operations and things like that. We’re going to be handling those complaints and helping funnel those complaints up to the appropriate authority of the state,” said Anne Barna, Public Information Officer for the Barry- Eaton Health Department.

Despite having the authority, Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says he isn’t a fan of using it.

“These are different set of rules. There’s no question that I do believe that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has the authority to clamp down as they have. But, I don’t see our role as being an enforcement arm,” said Murphy.

Sheriff Murphy will assist the local health department, but says his office didn’t aggressively enforce the first lockdown orders and he doesn’t plan to this time around.

“There was some other circumstances [early spring] there when I just said, ‘Listen, don’t, don’t even bother calling us. You’re wasting your time,'” said Murphy regarding call-in complaints. “Our job is loaded with discretion. So, if I’ve got a deputy that’s got a few extra minutes to field that call, they may take the information.”

Murphy is a firm believer in voluntary compliance.

“We are a nation of laws. But people break laws every day. Right? So you can’t, you know, you’re not going to arrest your way out of this pandemic. You’re not going to ticket your way out of this pandemic. You’re not going to enforce your way out of this pandemic. It really truly has to be voluntary complex,” said Murphy.

In Meridian Township, violators will see a more direct response from police.

“We won’t come in and shut down any business. That would be up to the health department to take care of that,” said Lt. Rick Grilo, Meridian Township Police. “We won’t be throwing anybody in jail for non-compliance. Our method of enforcing this is going to be submitting reports down to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Although they have the authority, local health departments say they can’t do it alone. They are asking to file a complaint if they see a violation.

Violating the emergency orders from the Department of Health and Human services will be a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a $200 fine.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.