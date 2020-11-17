Advertisement

Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is preparing to file emergency use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, the company’s CEO says.

Last week, Pfizer announced its coronavirus vaccine appeared to be more than 90% effective, based on an earlier date.

The vaccine did not have enough research to seek emergency use authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The federal agency said it wanted at least two months of safety data on at least half of the trial’s volunteers.

The company says the vaccine trial has now reached its safety milestone.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Radio host Jamie McKibbin, a beloved community figure in Jackson, died in a boating accident...
Longtime radio host and owner Jamie McKibbin dies
MDHHS issues new COVID-19 restrictions
Governor Whitmer speaking at press conference.
Group of GOP legislators call for impeachment hearings on Gov. Whitmer
White House coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas speaks at the White House, Monday, Oct. 12,...
White House official calls for Michiganders to “Rise Up”, Whitmer responds
Area by Clendening Lake.
Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake

Latest News

Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
Lansing city clerk assists Georgia in audit towards presidential election
In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, listens during a confirmation...
Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus
Is the MSU vs. Maryland game happening?