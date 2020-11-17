Ohio will go into curfew starting Thursday

COLUBUS, Ohio (WILX) - Seeking an alternative to closing restaurants and bars outright, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine announced that the state will begin observing a curfew starting Thursday. Residents will be required to stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Exceptions will be allowed under the law for emergencies, hospital visits, groceries or work. Restaurants and bars will be able to offer carry out after 10 p.m.

The order will last for 21 days, a time span DeWine hopes will significantly reduce the daily infection rate in Ohio, which has tripled in the last three weeks. It applies to individuals as opposed to businesses, and could result in a second-degree misdemeanor for a violation.

DeWine said that he didn’t expect police to pull people over for it, adding that the state was not interested in a heavy handed approach.

