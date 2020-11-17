New President of Sparrow Eaton Hospital announced

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Sparrow Eaton Hospital announce that Helen Johnson, Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE) has been named its new president, effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Previously, Johnson spent the last 15 years with Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital as a key member of the regional hospital’s executive team including as Chief Nursing Officer, Chief Operating Office, and as Interim President twice.

“Helen has 30 years of progressive leadership experience, making a genuine impact on the organizations and communities she’s served,” Sparrow Eaton said a press release. “She brings a broad range of skills in operations, team-building, strategic planning, leadership development, governance, and more, and most recently led her hospital and community’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Johnson joins Sparrow’s newest affiliate hospital which has a net annual revenue of $60 million with a workforce of 450 caregivers with an 80-year history. She began her healthcare career as an Oncology nurse in Marquette, MI where she led the development of a Hospice program in addition to launching telemedicine sites and assisted in the integration of a standalone community hospital into a $5-billion health system.

She has numerous accolades including the 2018 Healthcare Leadership Award from the Michigan Health & Hospital Association and is an active member of FACHE’s Great Lakes Chapter. Johnson earned her bachelors degree in Nursing from Northern Michigan University and her master’s from the University of Phoenix.

