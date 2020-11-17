Advertisement

New lockdown affects local yoga studios

By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many business owners are frustrated with the new COVID-19 restrictions that go into effect on Wednesday, November 18. Some don’t think they will survive a second lockdown.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will ban all group fitness classes but will allow gyms and pools to have individual workouts.

“I did ask my teachers if any of them would like to teach online and they all said not now,” said Yoga State owner Jennifer Hayes.

Yoga State hasn’t reopened since the Governor’s executive order shut down all fitness centers last spring and the owner feels it made more sense to stay closed.

“I just personally want to keep my students extra safe and with a closed-in area, with limited air supply, I feel it’s safest for our students and teachers to just wait [until the pandemic ends],” Hayes said.

However, not all yoga studios are staying shut down. Peoples Yoga in Lansing had the ability to hold online yoga classes and will do the same this time around. Although, the owner did say going online will decrease their revenue.

“Now we’re just back to the drawing board with Zoom. Our business will go down perhaps by 30 percent,” Peoples Yoga owner Misty Belous said.

Belous told News 10 she is not surprised about the new shutdown order.

“My reaction was ‘that’s a bummer, because it going to decrease business,’ but I’m set up for it,” Belous said. “I have three different camera angles and a good sound system at the studio and I’m ready.”

Belous says in March she was devastated when things shut down, but she’s very prepared this time. The owner also stated there was a fair amount of clients lost, but hope they are not gone forever.

