New airline policies when canceling traveling plans

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A week before the Thanksgiving rush, many governors are warning the family tradition of gathering around a table isn’t worth the risk of someone contracting COVID-19.

If you change your travel plans, the good news is all airlines are waiving ticket change fees.

However, canceling your non-refundable ticket doesn’t mean you’ll get your money back. American, Delta, United, JetBlue, Southwest, and Alaska will instead give you a credit voucher.

“You get the value of your ticket for future use and they waive change fees,” said Brian Kelly of ThePointsGuy.com. “So you can keep it until you actually feel comfortable traveling again.”

That voucher could be good for 12-24-months, depending on the airline and when you bought the ticket.

But the airlines will hold on to your money so you could use the ticket the next year or even the year after.

