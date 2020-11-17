MSU vs. Maryland Still Scheduled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker said Tuesday his team’s game at Maryland this Saturday is still scheduled despite Maryland’s Covid issues canceling the Terps game against Ohio State this last Saturday. Tucker and Maryland coach Mike Locksley visited by telephone and Tucker related that Maryland wants to play the game. Maryland is 2-1, Michigan State is 1-3 and the game will be televised on the Big Ten Network beginning at noon if indeed it is played.

