MSU Picked Fourth in Big Ten Basketball

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college...
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Saturday, March 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Sam Riche) (WNDU)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team was picked four in the Big Ten pre season poll released on Tuesday behind Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin. The Spartans' seven game non conference schedule was also released Tuesday. Five of the games are set for an empty Breslin Center beginning November 25th against Eastern Michigan and following November 28th against Notre Dame. The two road games are December 1st at Duke and December 9th at Virginia. Detroit Mercy is a home opponent for the first time since 2001 while Western Michigan and Oakland are also on the home schedule.

