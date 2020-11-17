MSU football fans get access to games with cool cutouts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football has been different to watch this season as fans have not been allowed in the stadium. Family members are the only people allowed access.

With no fans allowed at games, Michigan State University created an opportunity for people where they could create and purchase a cardboard cutout of themselves to be put in the stands.

Some fans took advantage of it, and they say it’s been a fun experience.

“Rain or shine, I’m always at every game,” said Steven Culp, past president and co-founder of Detroit Spartans' alumni club.

Fans or no fans, Steven is still there. Well, at least a cardboard cutout of himself is.

“I’ve had season tickets since 2009, so every year I renew them. I’m there for every game,” he said.

When he saw the opportunity from Michigan State to make a cutout, he wanted to take advantage right away. And, he did so with his best friend Ryan.

Ryan LaTourette is a season ticket holder since 1991.

“The very moment that I learned about it was the very moment I reached out to my best friend and said ‘hey, we’re getting cutouts, what picture do you want to use?’,” said Ryan.

Steven and Ryan go to Michigan State football games together every year. They agreed to the cutouts and they needed high quality pictures. They had some laughs getting their daughters involved to take the pictures.

“I decided it’s going to be cold most of the games, so what would I be wearing if it was cold. So, I got actually this hoodie I have on now, and got a jacket and put on a hat and really was thinking these guys were looking in the stands when they have a minute, probably just laughing at the goofy pictures,” said Steven.

“I’m a person who goes to the game in the green and white striped overalls. So, I had to go and get those back on, have my daughter take a picture of me holding a MSU football,” said Ryan. “50 yard line seats behind the home team. So, my cutout has had the best seats I’ve ever had ever.”

Both of them are hopeful their cutouts start bringing some luck to the team. They hope to get back to Spartan Stadium next year. But in the meantime, they know their cutouts have a sweet viewing spot.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.