More NFL Covid Issues

In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of America Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C.(AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
-UNDATED (AP) - The New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons have each put a player on the COVID-19 list on the same day Washington had its first instance of someone in the organization testing positive for the coronavirus since the season began. The NFL said there were 17 new confirmed positives among players and 35 among other personnel during testing last week. After New York announced an unidentified player tested positive, Giants kicker Graham Gano landed on the reserve/COVID-19 test. The Falcons put wide receiver Laquon Treadwell on it, as well. Washington’s positive was the team’s first since July.

