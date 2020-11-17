Advertisement

Missing hunters identified and found at Clendening Lake

Area by Clendening Lake.
Area by Clendening Lake.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, OH (WILX) - On Monday, 63-year-old James “Bud” Miller, Jr. of Rives Junction and 43-year-old James McKibbin from Parma were identified as the two missing hunters after they were recovered from Clendening Lake.

The two were last seen around 1:00 p.m. on security footage at Clendening Lake Marina on Sunday, November 15. They were reported missing late Sunday night. Friends of the missing hunters arrived later on Sunday. Once the two hunters did not return to the cabin where they were staying, authorities were called and the men were reported missing.

Search efforts began at 3:30 a.m.

Then, the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Rangers launched a water search and the Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted with the search by air.

Initially, it was uncertain if the men were missing on land, or if they had launched a boat to access an area across the lake. By 2:00 p.m., the bodies of both men were found near the shoreline.

“Our sincere condolences go out to the families who lost their loved ones today,” said Craig Butler, Executive Director from MWCD. “Especially as we head into hunting season, we cannot stress enough that everyone exercise caution whether on land, or on the water. Let someone know where you are, whether your hiking or hunting, and always wear a life jacket when on the water.”

Authorities who helped with the search include the following:

  • Rangers
  • Ohio Department of Natural Resources
  • Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
  • Ohio State Highway Patrol
  • Bowerston
  • Freeport
  • Rush Township
  • Scio and Washington Township Fire Departments
  • Perry Township Search
  • Dan Yoder and Family

At this moment, the investigation is ongoing and search crews will search for the boat on Tuesday, November 17.

