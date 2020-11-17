Advertisement

Michigan sees over 270,000 coronavirus cases statewide

(KWCH)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of November 17, Michigan health officials have reported new confirmed coronavirus cases with 79 deaths. The state total now sits at 272,034 cases and 8,128 deaths.

Clinton County reports 2,018 cases and 18 deaths.

Eaton County reports 2,114 cases and 24 deaths.

Ingham County reports 6,897 cases and 90 deaths.

Jackson County reports 3,573 cases and 82 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 1,378 cases and 34 deaths.

The coronavirus data is updated daily here.

