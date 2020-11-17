MEA asking schools to go fully virtual for next three weeks

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Education Association is asking school districts to go above the standard of what the state is asking for virtual learning.

Every high school in the state transitions to virtual learning Wednesday under an order issued by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service.

MEA said teachers surveyed want either virtual or hybrid learning as the number of new COVID cases continue to rise.

“With the rising COVID numbers we are seeing across the state, this is no time to be putting anyone at risk,” said Paula Herbart, MEA President.

Herbart said about 4,700 teachers participated in the survey.

“We need to make sure we’re listening to our educators who say physical and social distancing isn’t working in the schools right now,” she said. “If we all take a pause for three weeks, and get this virus, those rising numbers, spiking numbers, under control, then we could all perhaps have the opportunity to go back face-to-face.”

Columbia School District in Jackson County is transitioning to fully remote on Wednesday.

“We’re going to take that pause, get everyone healthy, make sure we have enough time after Thanksgiving,” said Pamela Campbell, Columbia School District Superintendent.

She said the district already put Columbia Upper Elementary online this week because too many students were in quarantine.

“It has disrupted the educational system for a lot of our students and families. This is really going to be a positive thing,” said Campbell.

Campbell added that the goal is to bring everyone back to the classroom on December 9.

Local health departments have told News 10 COVID-19 isn’t spreading in the schools.

They said more schools are switching to virtual learning because students and staff are brining it into the building.

Schools are helping contain it by going online-only temporarily when that happens.

